NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Short Interest Update

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

NPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 428,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,822. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $807.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.89.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $263,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

