Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0206 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 32.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $5.94 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $6.40.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 23.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 780,612 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.