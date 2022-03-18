New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Trading 4.5% Higher

New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.00. 148,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 138,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46.
New Found Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NFGFF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Found Gold (NFGFF)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.