New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Prologis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,636,000 after buying an additional 60,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prologis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after buying an additional 419,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,623. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.67 and a 1-year high of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.18. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

