New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,837,000 after acquiring an additional 988,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,614,000 after purchasing an additional 383,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,868,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,147,000 after purchasing an additional 506,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,819,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $59.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

