New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 36.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne stock opened at $120.60 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

