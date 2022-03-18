New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 322.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Match Group by 49.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.51 and a 200 day moving average of $133.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. Match Group’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.