New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.50 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 63.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in PPG Industries by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.02.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.68. 1,904,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

