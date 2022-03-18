New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.6% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR opened at $76.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

