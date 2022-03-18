New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,125,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,269. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

