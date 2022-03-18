New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AON were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in AON by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $4,268,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,587 shares of company stock valued at $12,040,137. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

AON stock opened at $315.93 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $221.82 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

