New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.