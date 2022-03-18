New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 11,200 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $48,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Erste Group downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.21 on Thursday, hitting $207.84. The company had a trading volume of 29,453,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,916,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.47 and a 200-day moving average of $309.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

