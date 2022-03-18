New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,000 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $9.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $552.79. 1,971,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,906. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.75 and its 200 day moving average is $505.17. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $322.38 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $245.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

