New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $792.59.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $564.73. 497,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $467.22 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

