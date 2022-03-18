New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $3,590,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $5.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $498.44. 412,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,263. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.60 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

