New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 4,300 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,786 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Applied Materials by 371.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Applied Materials by 91.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $470,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,778,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,852. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.46 and a 200-day moving average of $141.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

