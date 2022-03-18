New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in shares of Copart by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Copart by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Copart stock opened at $127.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.74 and its 200 day moving average is $139.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.08 and a 52-week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

