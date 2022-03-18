Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000.

NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $25.65 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $44.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58.

