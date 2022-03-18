Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 237.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

KMI stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

