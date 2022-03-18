Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,271,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 90.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,154,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,537,000 after acquiring an additional 547,735 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,034,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,196,000 after acquiring an additional 386,567 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $82.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.