Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $27,000 in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5,531.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 70,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 69,474 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 424,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN opened at $7.74 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.11.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

