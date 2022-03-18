Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 188 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 69.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Progressive by 69.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Progressive by 190.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,459 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR opened at $109.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average of $99.39. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

