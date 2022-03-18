Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 215.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,738,725 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $132.96 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.