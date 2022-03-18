Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,050 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 192,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $7.22 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

