Newfound Research LLC Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after buying an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after buying an additional 1,281,053 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,024,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $148,509,000 after purchasing an additional 893,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $399,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $125.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.76. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

