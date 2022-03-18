Newfound Research LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Newfound Research LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after purchasing an additional 978,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after purchasing an additional 783,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,486,000 after purchasing an additional 78,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $363.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

