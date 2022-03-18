Newfound Research LLC Purchases 103 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $237.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.22 and its 200-day moving average is $250.00. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

