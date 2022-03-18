Newfound Research LLC Sells 68 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Newfound Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $336.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.76 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

