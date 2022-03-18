Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 106.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

