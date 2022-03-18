NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:NXDT traded up 0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 15.08. 1,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,146. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of 10.50 and a 1 year high of 15.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.49.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (Get Rating)
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
