NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NXDT traded up 0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 15.08. 1,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,146. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of 10.50 and a 1 year high of 15.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero bought 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 13.54 per share, for a total transaction of 190,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 62,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 13.88 per share, for a total transaction of 864,141.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 227,641 shares of company stock worth $3,298,475.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

