Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells $164,287.20 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) EVP Blake Russell sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total value of $164,287.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NXST stock opened at $188.62 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.11 and a 52-week high of $190.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.27.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,938,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

