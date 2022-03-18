Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $878.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) to announce $878.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $888.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $865.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $863.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NLSN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

NYSE NLSN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,647,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1,010.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,156,000 after buying an additional 5,064,714 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,399,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,279,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nielsen by 30.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nielsen by 27.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

