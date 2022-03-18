NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

NI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,496,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $30.54.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

