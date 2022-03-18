Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 350.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth about $1,511,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 65.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 62,376 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 497.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,203 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

