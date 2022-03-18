nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) will post sales of $64.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $64.08 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $61.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $300.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $301.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $340.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

LASR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

nLIGHT stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. 450,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,507. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $823.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in nLIGHT by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in nLIGHT by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,004,000 after acquiring an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in nLIGHT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

