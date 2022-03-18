Noble Financial Initiates Coverage on Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF)

Research analysts at Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a C$0.90 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DFMTF opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Defense Metals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.

Get Defense Metals alerts:

Defense Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.