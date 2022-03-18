Noble Financial Initiates Coverage on Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF)

Research analysts at Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a C$0.90 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS DFMTF opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Defense Metals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.
Defense Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Defense Metals (DFMTF)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.