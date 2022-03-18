Node Runners 24-Hour Volume Tops $154.00 (NDR)

Node Runners (NDR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. Node Runners has a total market cap of $527,854.31 and approximately $154.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Node Runners coin can currently be bought for $21.48 or 0.00051419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00035906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00106846 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars.

