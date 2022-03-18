Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nokia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.20.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,579,000 after buying an additional 2,186,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 23.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after buying an additional 4,763,963 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 568.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after buying an additional 19,720,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at $52,361,000. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its position in Nokia by 62.3% in the third quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 6,746,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,292 shares during the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.