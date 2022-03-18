Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.824-$9.133 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.Nordson also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Nordson stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.71. The stock had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,566. Nordson has a twelve month low of $197.01 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.92.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,222,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

