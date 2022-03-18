Northland Securities Lowers HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Price Target to $7.00

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on HyreCar from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get HyreCar alerts:

Shares of HyreCar stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. HyreCar has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

HyreCar ( NASDAQ:HYRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 258.46% and a negative net margin of 84.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 97.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 134,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HyreCar during the second quarter worth $924,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in HyreCar by 353.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 68,378 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in HyreCar by 60.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in HyreCar by 542.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 187,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 158,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar (Get Rating)

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.