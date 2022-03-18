Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NWPX. TheStreet cut Northwest Pipe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $270.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

