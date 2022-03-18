NOV (NYSE:NOV) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of NOV from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.64.

NYSE NOV opened at $19.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.98.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in NOV by 387.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 65.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NOV by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

