Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.76 million.Novanta also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.660 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of NOVT stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.19. The stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,539. Novanta has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 1.09.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,876,000 after acquiring an additional 61,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
