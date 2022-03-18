Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.76 million.Novanta also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.660 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NOVT stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.19. The stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,539. Novanta has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,876,000 after acquiring an additional 61,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

