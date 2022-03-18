NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Shares of NUVA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,118. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NUVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NuVasive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NuVasive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

