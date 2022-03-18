NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.
Shares of NUVA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,118. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NuVasive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NuVasive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.
NuVasive Company Profile (Get Rating)
NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.
