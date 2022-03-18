Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Short Interest Down 19.1% in February

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,952,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,245,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,565,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 536,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 222,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NID traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,952. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

