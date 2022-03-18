Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NXN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXN. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

