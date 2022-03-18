Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NXN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $14.97.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
