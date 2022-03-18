Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Shares of NUWE stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.54.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 69.75% and a negative net margin of 247.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

