Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “
NASDAQ NUWE opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.90. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the third quarter valued at $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at $943,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the third quarter valued at $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.
