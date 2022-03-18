Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Upgraded by Cowen to “Outperform”

Cowen upgraded shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OSH. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.93.

NYSE OSH opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $829,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,271 shares of company stock worth $2,701,595 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,919 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,533 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,141,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

